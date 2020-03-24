France coronavirus death toll up to 562, cases rising

PARIS

The numbers of people infected with the new coronavirus and the death toll from disease are climbing in France. The pandemic is holding Europe in the palm of its hand.

With the virus claiming 112 lives in last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 562, the French Health Ministry said in a statement.

The number of infection cases surged to 14,459, with 6,172 in hospitals and 1,525 of them in intensive care, it added.

Health Minister Olivier Veran is ramping up efforts to acquire the supplies needed to fight the virus, with surgical masks being top priority.

“France has signed orders for 250 million masks,” he said at the Saturday afternoon press briefing.

The government also announced that 40 new types of masks are currently being tested in hopes that supplies can rise and various production measures can be executed.

Veran also said that an announcement about the duration of the confinement would be made on Monday by end of day.