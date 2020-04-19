France: COVID-19 figures continue decline

PARIS

France on Sunday reported 395 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus for a toll of 19,718.

Total infections stood at 112,606 — a rise of 784 — Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Minister of Health Olivier Veran said in a joint press conference on Sunday evening as infections and fatalities, as well as patient numbers under hospital treatment and intensive care fell for the 10th day in a row.

Some 231 deaths occurred in the hospital with 12,069 since the beginning of the outbreak, while 164 have been reported in nursing homes for a total of 7,649.

Hospitalizations went from 30,639 to 30,610, a drop of 29 people. The number of those in intensive care also fell from 5,833 on Saturday to 5,744 on Sunday, a drop of 89 patients.

“The situation is gradually improving, slowly but surely,” said Philippe.

Overall, 19,718 people in France have died due to the pandemic since it began in March, while 36,578 people have recovered from the disease.

Confinement and social distancing measures will remain in place until the current lockdown ends on May 11. Philippe and Veran emphasized that extreme care must still be taken.

“To imagine that the epidemic is behind us would be a mistake,” cautioned Philippe.

In the capital, Mayor Anne Hidalgo began outlining post-confinement plans.

Hidalgo said that until mid-May, every Parisian would be required to carry a mask, adding that up to 1,000 tests would be conducted daily at the Hotel Dieu and the Rothschild Hospitals.

She also noted that vending machines distributing hand sanitizer would be placed at public transit stations and that disinfectants would be distributed for free at stadiums, schools and swimming pools.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 163,100 people, with total infections exceeding 2.36 million, while more than 609,500 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.