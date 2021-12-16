France Covid restrictions: How many Omicron cases are there, and what the rules are, as the United Kingdom announces a travel ban.

As the UK travel ban is announced, France Covid restrictions: How many Omicron cases are there and what the rules are are explained.

Following a spike in Omicron cases in the UK, France is banning British tourists from visiting the country under strict new Covid restrictions.

Without “compelling reasons,” anyone wishing to travel to or from the UK will be barred as of Saturday.

But why was this implemented in the first place? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

All travelers must take a PCR test 24 hours before departure, regardless of vaccination status (a change from the previous 48-hour rule).

They must also quarantine for 48 hours after arriving, or until a negative result from a mandatory arrival test has been received.

“We will put in place a system of controls significantly tighter than the one we have today,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM television.

“The validity of the test to come to France will be reduced from 48 to 24 hours.

“The reasons for coming to France from the UK will be limited; it will be limited to French nationals and residents, as well as their families.”

“People who do not have French or European nationality or who are residents will have their tourism or business trips restricted.”

Hauliers will not be affected, according to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Blanket country measures are a damaging step backwards and never work,” said Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency.

“Omicron is already available in France and other European Union countries.”

Why should the millions who have had their immune systems boosted be treated the same as those who haven’t had theirs, and be denied entry?”

From Saturday, December 18th, the restrictions will be in place.

The “compelling reasons” required to enter France, according to Paris, do not include tourism or business.

French nationals and their spouses, as well as British expats living in France, are exempt from the new rules.

Anyone planning to travel to the UK from France is being advised to postpone their trip.

The number of Omicron cases that Britain should expect in the coming days, according to Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be “staggering.”

On Wednesday, 78,610 new Covid cases were reported in the UK, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

