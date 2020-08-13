France doubles list of ‘high-risk’ COVID-19 countries

PARIS

Doubling its list of “high-risk” countries, France is now requiring travelers from 16 more countries to take a PCR coronavirus test to cross into its borders.

The additions to the Health Ministry list announced today includes the Maldives, Colombia, Montenegro, Bolivia, Kosovo, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Equatorial Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Palestine, Armenia, and Mexico.

People seeking to enter France can take the test before traveling or at the border, except for those from Chile, Bosnia Herzegovina, Moldova, and Armenia, who must take the test before leaving the country.

The previous list was announced on July 25, and the expanded list is to take effect on Aug. 16.

With 2,524 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in the last 24 hours and 17 new deaths, the ministry remains vigilant, with Prime Minister Jean Castex expressing the desire to extend more measures over the coming weeks, especially the wearing of masks in outdoor areas to stem the virus’ spread this summer.

As of Thursday, the death toll in France stands at 30,371 since the start of the epidemic with 206,696 infections, including almost 84,000 people who returned home after recovery. Twenty-one departments in country officially remain in a “vulnerable” position.

Worldwide, the death toll stands at almost 750,000 in 188 countries with the number of infections at 20.6 million, according to the latest figures from US’ Johns Hopkins University.