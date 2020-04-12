France: Easter Sunday sees virus fatalities again drop

PARIS

As the faithful this weekend celebrated Easter and Passover, France on Sunday reported 315 additional deaths from coronavirus in the hospital, along with 246 people in nursing homes, both numbers down from Saturday’s totals.

The total number of fatalities stands at 14,393, with 9,253 of those in the hospital and 5,140 in nursing homes, announced Jerome Salomon, France’s director general of health.

The number of confirmed cases of infection in France stands at 95,403 since the start of the outbreak, with 68,925 of those people currently hospitalized. There are 27,186 people who have returned home after recovering fully.

The total number of patients in intensive care is 6,845, a drop of 159, continuing a trend of drops.

President Macron will address the nation on Monday evening, in a highly anticipated speech. He is expected to announce whether the current confinement will extend past its April 15 deadline.

Worldwide, there are now a reported 1.83 cases of coronavirus with nearly 114,000 reported deaths. Over 416,620 people have recovered from the coronavirus since the start of record-keeping for the outbreak, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time.