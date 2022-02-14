France entry requirements: New travel restrictions and booster rules, as tests for fully vaccinated people are no longer required.

Latest travel restrictions and booster rules in France, as tests for fully vaccinated people are being phased out.

Travelers arriving in France from the United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated no longer need to test, but the country’s health pass rules are set to tighten.

The rule, which took effect on February 12th, also covers children traveling with fully vaccinated adults.

Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Thursday that the requirement would likely be dropped by the end of the week, and the change was approved on Friday evening.

While France’s border restrictions are loosening, the rules for obtaining a vaccination pass, or vaccine pass, which adults must show in order to enter most public spaces in France, are set to tighten.

For those who use proof of vaccination to gain access to the vaccine pass, boosters are already required after seven months.

The time between the first course of vaccination and the booster will be reduced to five months starting on Tuesday, February 15th.

Adults aged 18 and up must be fully vaccinated to enter France quarantine-free.

If their full vaccine course was more than nine months ago, travelers between the ages of 18 and one month must also be boosted.

A sworn statement or declaration sur l’honneur must also be signed, self-certifying that you do not have Covid symptoms and have not come into contact with confirmed cases in the 14 days leading up to travel.

Children aged 12 to 17 inherit their parent or guardian’s vaccination status.

This means that unvaccinated children are considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of entry and thus do not require testing.

All testing and vaccination requirements are waived for children under the age of 12.

Even children under the age of 12 are required to complete a sworn statement.

To use public services and venues, people aged 16 and up must have a vaccination pass or vaccine pass.

This must be either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery dated within the last 11 days but less than six months, or proof of a medical exemption.

Proof of vaccination is only valid if it includes a booster dose for anyone over the age of 18 and 1 month old.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will need boosters.

