France fears “explosion” of Paris suburbs due to confinement

France fears a new “explosion” of the “banlieue”, the suburbs of Paris and other large cities, where the coronavirus aggravates cultural, social, economic and political tensions that, from Saturday to Sunday, caused a string of violent clashes between multicultural gangs and law enforcement.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, in Villeneuve-la-Garenne (24,000 inhabitants, northwest of Paris, in a troubled suburb) one or more bikers, according to sources, began to scold a police patrol, which launched on the hunt and capture of a young man, hooded, who resisted with some violence, until the police used force, while the detainee shouted: “” You are going to pay dearly …! “.

It is a penultimate incident among many others, since the confinement began on March 17.

“The fear of a new crisis front grows in the suburbs,” says Le Figaro. “During confinement, fear of urban guerrilla grows,” says Le Point. “Confinement does not bother criminals and robbers,” says Le Parisien. “Towards an insurrection in the suburbs?” Asks “Valeurs actuels.” “In popular neighborhoods, if you fill the fridge you run the risk of catching the crown,” says Le Monde.

Since 2005, at least, the «banlieue», the suburbs of Paris and the big French cities, have been victims of recurrent outbreaks of nihilistic violence.

In 2005, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy resorted to the curfew and the army, for the first time since the Algerian Liberation War (1954 – 1961), to restore national order, after several weeks of incendiary riots.

Between 2012 and 2017, François Hollande and Manuel Valls faced successive outbreaks of suburban violence in the Parisian “banlieue”, in emblematic cities, such as Aulnay, Bobigny, Argenteuil.

The pandemic and confinement are causing outbreaks of partial violence, soon quelled with “extreme urgency” police interventions, which are beginning to affect the whole of northern Paris.

The Paris Prefecture analyzes the urban problem in this way: «With the confinement, the streets have been emptied of passers-by. There are hardly any merchants. On the contrary, in many streets in the north of Paris, towards the Porte de la Chapelle, men and women without a fixed address (SDF) have become aggressive. Criminals and traffickers prowl. It is true that in the north of Paris the climate of insecurity is growing ».

Urban and social precariousness aggravate all fronts of crisis.

Higher mortality

All the statistics suggest that the «banlieue» has a mortality higher than the national average, in the suburban departments, which «surround» the capital, Seine-Saint-Denis (north), Val de Marte (south east) and Hauts-de -Seine (west).

Some humanitarian organizations try to offer emergency relief in several suburban towns. At the door of emergency shelters, queues of hundreds of women, men, youth, of very diverse ethnic, cultural and religious origins, waiting to receive a bowl of soup, a sandwich, a bottle of water.

“In my house, four children go hungry five days a week,” says a mother of Senegalese origin. “One of my brothers earns a few euros distributing food throughout Paris,” says a Franco-Moroccan girl, adding: “The other does not have a bicycle to work as a delivery man and does not return home until late at night.”

In peripheral cities, such as Pantin, Clichy-sous-Bois, La Courneuve, social services are overwhelmed, humanitarian associations do what they can, pastors from many churches try to collaborate with Catholic Relief.

They repeat it, in unison: “It is very difficult to experience confinement in tiny apartments of 50 to 80 square meters where grandparents, parents and children must cohabit.” Parents try to control tensions when they can. A fearful, flammable nihilistic anguish proliferates among teenagers. .