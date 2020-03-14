France hopes ECB to send a message in favor of SME…

PARIS, March 12 – France expects the European Central Bank (ECB) will send a signal in favor of loans to banks for small and midsized firms, Financial Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, as governments seek to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Le Maire, who visited a caterer struggling with the economic fallout from the epidemic, also told reporters that the government wants the public investment bank Bpifrance to increase loan guarantees. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Angus MacSwan)