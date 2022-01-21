France is looking for a way to fight terrorism in West Africa.

France is working to find a solution to the West African terrorism problem.

Countries in the region are requesting assistance in this regard, according to France’s defense minister.

PARIS, FRANCE

According to Defense Minister Florence Parly, France wants to find a way to combat terrorism in West Africa.

Parly said at a press conference that the security situation in the Sahel region has deteriorated, and that the situation has been further complicated by a very unfavorable Malian political context and the deployment of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

“We will have to find a way to carry out the mission that we have set for ourselves and for which the countries of West Africa have asked for our help: the fight against terrorism,” she said, despite the difficulties.

She stated that the Takuba Task Force, which was established in 2020 on France’s initiative with the goal of eradicating the terrorism problem in the Sahel, was a success, as evidenced by the fact that Europeans were able to fight together.

France will make decisions about the Tabuka Task Force with its partners, according to Parly.

In a statement released in late December, 15 European countries, including France, which is deploying its military in Mali to fight terrorism, said they had taken note of “the Russian Federation government’s involvement in providing material support for the Wagner Group’s deployment in Mali” and urged Russia to behave “responsibly and constructively in the region.”

They denounced the deployment of mercenaries on Malian soil, warning that it could worsen West Africa’s security situation.

Since 2014, the Wagner Group has also been stationed in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

They’ve also intervened in Central African Republic, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, Libya, and Venezuela, according to the European Parliament.

In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that 2,000 Wagner mercenaries were fighting in Libya in support of Khalifa Haftar, a warlord who has battled Libya’s legitimate government and sabotaged efforts for the country’s peace and unity.

Since 2012, Mali has been torn apart by political and security issues.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.