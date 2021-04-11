France: Le Pen confirms 2022 presidential run

PARIS

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen confirmed on Friday she will run for French president next year.

Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, told a press conference she would run for a third time, buoyed by encouraging poll results.

“This is the first time that I have been given a plausible victory in the polls,” she said.

In 2012 polls, she came in third with 17.9% of the votes. In 2017, she got 21.3% of the vote in the first round but was defeated in the second round with 33.9%.

This year, polls have given her good odds in a tough fight against President Emmanuel Macron, some even showing support of 48%.

In light of the polls, she said, “I drew the conclusion that beyond a debate that had been missed, after a very good campaign, the French understood that the substance was essential and that the candidate was solid.”

Le Pen has drawn fire for controversial statements seen as hate speech by many, including an anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant stand.

In January, her Islamophobic party proposed a controversial ban on headscarves in public spaces as well as deporting “radical” foreign nationals from French territory, among other measures.