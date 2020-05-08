France pays tribute to its two soldiers who died in Mali

After a funeral ceremony organized in private at the Invalides on Thursday, a national tribute will be paid to them on Friday in the Bouches-du-Rhône.

A funeral ceremony was held in private Thursday, May 7, at the Hôtel des Invalides, in Paris, in tribute to the two French soldiers who died in operation in Mali. Their remains were transported by a funeral procession, which crossed the Alexandre III bridge. Usually popular, this footage was re-broadcast due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The two legionaries belonged to the 1st foreign regiment of cavalry of Carpiagne (Bouches-du-Rhône), where a national homage will be paid to them Friday, in the presence of the Minister for the Armies, Florence Parly.

Kévin Clément, 21, was fatally injured by enemy fire on Monday during an operation to combat jihadist armed groups in Mali. Friday, Brigadier Dmytro Martynyouk himself succumbed to wounds inflicted on April 23 in Mali by the explosion of an improvised explosive device.

Their death brings to 43 the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since the start of the French intervention in 2013, according to a count made from figures published by the general staff.