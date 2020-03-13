France prop Haouas gets three-week ban for punch

PARIS, March 11 – France prop Mohamed Haouas has been banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in their Six Nations clash on Sunday.

Haouas received a red card in the 36th minute of the 28-17 defeat at Murrayfield, an act of petulance that left his side with a numerical disadvantage at a time when they led by a single point and contributed to their first defeat of the campaign.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks´ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level),” Six Nations organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Given his playing schedule, he is free to resume playing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

The Montpellier front-rower made his international debut in the Six Nations opener against England last month.

France´s scheduled fixture at home to Ireland this weekend has been postponed due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)