France records another 23,337 COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths in one day

PARIS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — France counted another 23,337 coronavirus cases and 404 deaths in the past 24 hours, health authorities’ figures showed on Tuesday.

To date, the country has registered a total of 3,224,798 cases and 77,238 fatalities.

Over the last seven days, 11,263 people with COVID-19 were treated in hospitals, including 1,830 in intensive care.

About 2,000 cases of the more contagious variant first found in Britain are spotted per day in France. The circulation of the new strain is intensifying by 50 percent every week, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

In Paris region, between 15 and 20 percent of new infections were attributable to the new strain last week, compared with 6 percent on Jan. 7, warned Remi Salomon, president of the medical commission of the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP).

“It’s an exponential growth,” he told France Info radio. “And since it is 40 to 70 percent more contagious, there will be an acceleration of the epidemic if we do not significantly do anything more. This is what scares us.”

The French government has ordered stricter rules. Since Sunday, the country has closed its borders to all passengers outside the European Union (EU), except for essential travel, while arrivals from other EU states have to show a negative coronavirus test. Large shopping malls shut down and police patrols are increased to enforce a curfew starting from 6.p.m.

“The measures taken today will not be sufficient,” Salomon said. He called for extending the two-week February school breaks, which due to start on Saturday in some French regions, by at least one week, and to further encourage teleworking to halt the virus transmission.

GOV’T HOPES FOR MORE DOSES OF VACCINES

When launching its vaccination campaign on Dec. 27 as part of a coordinated European plan, France opted for a gradual and free rollout, prioritizing elderly and vulnerable people to avoid a surge in serious cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday, up to 1.54 million individuals have received at least the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 67,993 of them have received the second jab. The government plans to inoculate between 2.5 and 4 million people by the end of February.

France aims to immunize “all the French adults” who are willing to get the jabs by the end of summer, President Emmanuel Macron told TF1 television on Tuesday evening.

“We have secured around 2.3 billion (doses of) vaccines at the European level. We hope for even more if we can speed up and approve new vaccines,” Macron said.

Earlier in the day, the French National Authority for Health green-lighted AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, recommending its use for people aged under 65.

So far, the country has obtained 2,653,200 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, government data showed.

“Our constraint is the ability to produce these vaccines in large quantities,” Macron said, announcing that four sites would start to produce the vaccines in France in late February or early March.

The French head of state noted that COVID-19 was circulating rapidly, but the virus resurgence had not peaked like in neighboring European countries.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many European countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 29. Enditem