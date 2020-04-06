France registers 7,560 COVID-19 deaths

PARIS, April 4 (Xinhua) — The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in France climbed to 7,560 on Saturday, a daily increase of 16.2 percent, General Director of Health Jerome Salomon said.

The number of deaths in hospital jumped to 5,532, up 441 in one day, while that in nursing homes stood at 2,028 since the outbreak of the epidemic, said Salomon at a briefing.

Further 4,267 people have been confirmed COVID-19 positive in sanitary establishments, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 68,605. Another 21,348 confirmed or suspected cases were registered in elder people nursing homes since March 1, he added.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented with thousands of serious cases and thousands of deaths,” said the official, adding that the impact “is very severe.”

Meanwhile, the number of patients requiring life support rose to 6,838 by Saturday, an increase of 176 from a day earlier. This represents a rise of 2.6 percent, slower than the 4-percent growth reported on Friday.

“This permanent need to find beds in intensive care units increases less quickly. It is an important indicator that allows (us) to assess the tension in hospitals and the need to mobilize all the available human and logistical resources,” noted Salomon.

“The number of cured people is also increasing very quickly,” he added.

By Saturday, a total of 15,438 people have left the hospital cured, up from 14,008 on Friday.

“It is not the time to relax efforts now,” the official said, reiterating that people should continue to stay at home.