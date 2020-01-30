France registers fewer jobless people in Q4: ministry

PARIS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The number of French people without work decreased by 1.7 percent over the fourth quarter of 2019, putting extra wind in the government’s sails to bring down the unemployment rate, showed the figures released by the Labor Ministry on Monday.

In French mainland, 3.308 million people were reported jobless, 55,700 fewer from the quarter earlier. The ministry attributed the fall mainly to a 2.2-percent drop in the number of young jobseekers that totalled 452,200 over the period, compared to 462,300 recorded in the third quarter in the previous year.

On yearly basis, jobless claims decreased by 3.1 percent year-on-year.

French President Emmanuel Macron aims to lower unemployment rate from current 8.6 percent to 7 percent by 2022.

With the aim, a legislation was enacted to lessen rigid labor rules by offering more flexibility to companies to hire and fire and more freedom in terms of pay and working conditions.