France reinforces military presence in Eastern Mediterranean

PARIS, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — France is sending two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate Lafayette to the Eastern Mediterranean, the French Ministry of Armed Forces said Thursday.

The reinforcement came as tensions between Turkey and Greece flared up over energy explorations in the waters.

“This military presence aims to strengthen the autonomous assessment of the situation and to affirm France’s determination to free movement, to the safety of maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and to the respect of international law,” the ministry said.

It added that the French military had conducted training exercises with Greek forces off the southern island of Crete.

On Wednesday, when talking on the phone with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over “Turkey’s unilateral decisions on oil exploration” which he said “must end to allow a peaceful dialogue between neighboring countries and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies,” his office said.

Turkey dispatched a research ship and two auxiliary navy vessels to a disputed region on Monday, near the island of Meis, also known as Kastellorizo. The Greek Foreign Ministry described the Turkish move as a “serious escalation.”

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a wide variety of issues including sea boundaries, and came to the brink of war over disputed islands in the Aegean Sea in 1996. Enditem