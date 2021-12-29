France sets a new daily record with 208,000 new Covid cases as the Omicron variant spreads across Europe.

France’s health minister, Olivier Véran, announced on Wednesday that the country had seen a record high of 208,000 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Dr. Véran, speaking in the National Assembly, said the new figure equated to two French people testing positive every second, owing to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“There is very little chance that you will be able to escape this time,” Dr Véran warned those who had not been vaccinated.

“The virus is spreading much too quickly.”

France has vaccinated 77% of its population and is in the process of distributing booster shots.

However, over four million adults have not received their vaccinations.

On Wednesday, more than 3,400 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units, up 10% from the week before.

On Tuesday, France reported nearly 180,000 new Covid-19 cases, a daily high, and is bracing for more, with forecasts predicting that there will be more than 250,000 daily infections by January.

However, some European countries, particularly in eastern Europe, appear to be in a much worse situation, with low vaccination rates and the Omicron’s high transmissibility threatening to be a deadly combination.

On Tuesday, 794 people died as a result of Covid in Poland, a country with a population of 38 million people.

With more than 75% of those who died unvaccinated, and Omicron not yet widespread in the country, this is the highest number of deaths in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

In an effort to manage the expected new wave of infections caused by Omicron, the Czech government plans to test all employees for coronavirus.

Restaurant and nightclub owners in Italy are pleading with the government for help, citing an increase in cancellations due to an outbreak of infections.

This week, the number of daily cases in the country has increased dramatically, reaching a new high of 78,313 on Tuesday.

After new cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the ballet corps, La Scala in Milan announced on Wednesday that all scheduled performances of its season-opening ballet La Bayadère would be canceled.