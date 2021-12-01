France, Spain, and Germany are among the countries with new test and vaccine requirements for tourists.

France, Spain, and Germany are among the countries with new vaccination and test requirements for tourists.

Many countries are reintroducing testing restrictions and vaccine rules as new cases of the Omicron Covid strain are reported across Europe.

Here are the most recent travel updates for popular vacation destinations such as France, Spain, and Germany.

To enter France, British citizens must be fully vaccinated, with the second shot administered at least 14 days prior to departure.

In addition, there are strict rules in the country.

In order to visit restaurants, cafes, and tourist attractions in France, anyone over the age of 12 must have a Covid passport, also known as a French pass sanitaire.

To get the pass sanitaire, anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated will have to pay for a daily Covid test.

“People aged 12 and over will need to demonstrate their COVID-19 status through the “pass sanitaire” in order to access services and venues,” according to the Foreign Office website.

“This includes recreational facilities (bars, restaurants, museums, and cinemas), hospitals, retirement homes, and modes of transportation such as long-distance train and bus trips, as well as planes.”

“A vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or antigen result from a test taken within the last 24 hours, and a document (dated more than 11 days ago but less than six months ago) proving you have recently recovered from COVID”

In France, Covid tests can cost around €49 (£41) for a PCR and €29 (£21) for a lateral flow.

All visitors to Spain must now be fully vaccinated, whereas previously, Brits could enter the country with a negative PCR test.

All tourists over the age of 12 must comply with Spain’s rules, which means teenagers must also be fully vaccinated.

You must fill out a Spanish Health Form before arriving, in addition to being fully vaccinated.

Additionally, you must download the Radar Covid notification app to your mobile device, which will notify you of the Covid risk in your area.

Some resorts may require you to show proof of a negative Covid test, so check ahead of time.

In enclosed public spaces like restaurants, cafes, bars, and tourist attractions, anyone over the age of six must wear a face mask.

To enter the country, all visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of complete vaccination or a negative test.

Travel rules vary by region, but many states require tourists to be fully vaccinated before entering restaurants, cafes, and tourist attractions.

Some may accept a negative Covid test, such as a PCR or antigen test, in lieu of a positive Covid test.

Covid test rules are being strictly enforced in Portugal for British visitors, even if…

