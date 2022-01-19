France suggests that the UK travel ban will be eased soon, as countries that may FINALLY reopen to Brits are revealed.

France suggests that the UK travel ban will be eased soon, as countries that may FINALLY reopen to British citizens are revealed.

FRANCE has hinted that its travel ban on Britons will be eased in the near future, as a growing number of countries indicate that Britons will soon be welcomed.

Despite more than 330,000 new Covid cases reported locally, French ministerial cabinet members have agreed to lift restrictions preventing some Brits from entering the country.

Gabriel Attal, a spokesperson for the French government, says that essential workers can now travel to France.

After the “list of compelling reasons, notably professional,” was extended, he acknowledged that this will come as a relief to many looking to visit France on a working basis.

Many people are still waiting for more information about when the rules for tourists will be changed.

On December 16, France announced the travel ban, stating that all visitors must have an “essential reason to travel to, or come from, the United Kingdom, both unvaccinated and vaccinated.”

This did not include travel for pleasure or work at the time.

While countries gradually remove restrictions, pre-departure testing will be phased out on Sunday, making it easier to enter the UK.

Travelers have been able to return to the UK without needing a Covid test since Friday, as long as they are vaccinated.

The isolation rule, which required newcomers to remain in isolation until their day two test results were received, has also been abolished.

As the UK relaxes its expectations of visitors in the wake of the Omicron outbreak, the likelihood of vacation plans materializing is increasing.

Almost two years after the pandemic began, British citizens are still barred from entering a number of countries, pending a better understanding of the risks.

After imposing strict rules before Christmas, Germany has recently reopened to Brits.

British citizens who have been vaccinated can now enter the country with proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated British citizens and residents are only permitted to enter Germany if they are German citizens or residents, are married to a German citizen or resident, or have an urgent need to travel.

Brits who are not fully vaccinated but are eligible to enter Germany must show proof of a negative Covid test result.

After that, they must spend 10 days in quarantine, with the option of testing and releasing after five days.

France has confirmed that travel restrictions for Britons will be eased.

However, no date has been set for the lifting of the restrictions.

Only British citizens traveling for business or pleasure are currently permitted to visit France, regardless of vaccination status.

Travellers who need to see a dying relative, for example, must present a negative PCR or antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of departure.

You must isolate for 48 hours after arriving, after which you must…

