France travel ban: Explanation of the covid restrictions on UK visitors and when the borders may reopen

France travel ban: Explanation of the covid restrictions on UK visitors, as well as when the borders may reopen

France has already eased some of the entry requirements for UK visitors, but it is hoped that the borders will be opened fully soon.

Within days, France will reopen its borders to British tourists.

In December, the French government banned all non-essential travel from the UK due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Its rules were slightly loosened earlier this week, allowing people to enter for business purposes.

However, France now appears to be willing to lift the ban entirely – here’s what you need to know.

A “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon,” according to Alexandre Holroyd, a member of the French National Assembly who represents the country’s expatriates in the UK.

Details will be confirmed “in the days ahead,” he added.

President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, Health Minister Olivier Véran, and a number of other ministers were scheduled to meet today, with the UK travel ban likely to be discussed.

Thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France will be able to travel after the ban is lifted.

This will provide a significant boost to winter sports travel companies, especially ahead of the crucial February half-term period.

In anticipation of the travel ban being lifted, one travel agency, Ski Line, is selling ski trips from the UK to France that depart on Saturday.

“French holidays could be back this weekend,” the Kent-based company said.

“We expect the French government to make an announcement on Wednesday confirming that British skiers who have been vaccinated can enter France starting this Saturday.”

It told potential customers that they might be “one of the few lucky skiers in France this weekend,” and that if no announcement about the travel ban being lifted is made before Friday, they will get a full refund.

The following are some of the most important reasons to travel from the United Kingdom to France right now:

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, aged 12 and up, must show a negative PCR or lateral flow test result obtained within 24 hours of departure.

They must sign a “sworn statement” stating that they are not experiencing any Covid symptoms and that they have not had any contact with confirmed cases in the previous two weeks.

They must also demonstrate that they have an urgent need to travel.

