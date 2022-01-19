France urges the EU to develop its own security doctrine in relation to Russia.

France is urging the EU to develop its own security doctrine in relation to Russia.

In Strasbourg, President Macron speaks to the European Parliament’s plenary session.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU countries to define and discuss the bloc’s “own security doctrine” with Russia.

“We must build a European proposal on order and principles-based security in the next few weeks, share it with our NATO allies, and then submit it for discussion with Russia,” Macron said during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Macron was in the plenary to present and discuss the French government’s priorities with EU lawmakers, as the French government will be chairing EU ministerial meetings at the Council of the European Union for the next six months.

He emphasized that France, as the Council’s president, wants to bring the discussions to a close by “defining our own security doctrine.”

“The end of the rule of law is the beginning of authoritarianism,” he warned, adding that “a number of authoritarian powers on our borders” are fighting for democratic values, which “affects many of our countries.”

According to Macron, a rules-based European interpretation of security must include principles that Russia agreed to 30 years ago, such as the rejection of spheres of influence, state territorial integrity, border inviolability, and the freedom of states to choose alliances.

He stated that France and Germany would continue to hold talks with Russia in the so-called Normandy format to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which are intended to establish a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine.

His comments came just days after key diplomatic meetings between Russia and Western countries on European security issues, including the Ukraine situation.

In his speech, Macron also proposed a new African alliance that would provide the continent with an “economic and financial deal,” as well as cooperation in areas such as health, climate change, and the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration.

He stated that the EU needs to clarify its “relationships with the Western Balkan countries and provide them with a clear path to EU membership.”