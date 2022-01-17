France warns that if Djokovic is not vaccinated, he may miss the French Open.

According to the minister delegate in charge of sports, foreign professional athletes will not be exempt from the new vaccine pass rule.

THE CITY OF PARIS

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis champion, could miss the upcoming French Open if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the French Sports Ministry, which announced the new vaccine pass law on Monday.

On Sunday, the parliament passed a bill establishing the vaccine pass, which requires anyone over the age of 16 to show proof of a complete vaccination schedule before entering public places or crowded venues.

Unvaccinated people will be unable to enter public places if they have a negative antigen or PCR test.

The minister delegate in charge of sports, Roxana Maracineanu, suggested that professional athletes, whether French or foreign, would not be exempt from the rule, which is set to take effect in the coming days.

“As soon as the law is promulgated, it will become mandatory for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals, to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theater, or lounge); the world of sport will not escape its application,” she said on Twitter.

On Monday, Djokovic returned to Serbia after being expelled from Australia and barred from competing in the Australian Open due to a lack of vaccination against COVID-19.

He will most likely miss the French Open, which will be held at Roland Garros from May 22 to June 5, if he does not complete his vaccination schedule by May.

Although rules may change in the meantime, depending on the coronavirus situation and the outcome of presidential elections scheduled for April 10 to 24, ruling party politicians have insisted that there cannot be separate rules for French citizens and foreigners.

According to Christophe Castaner, a senior leader of the ruling party La Republique En Marche, there can be no preferential treatment for unvaccinated athletes like Djokovic.

Djokovic will not be able to compete if he does not follow the vaccine pass rule, which applies to spectators, ball boys, and other professionals who go to work and run a shop at Roland-Garros, according to Castaner.

“What kind of world would we be in if we thought that just because he’s a celebrity, he can break the rules?” he wondered.

France is a wonderful country.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.