France will host talks on the Ukraine crisis and present Russia with a de-escalation plan.

France will host talks on the Ukraine crisis and will present Russia with a de-escalation plan.

The EU is ready to sanction Russia if it attacks Ukraine, according to France’s foreign minister.

PARIS, FRANCE

The president’s office announced Monday that France will host a high-level meeting to propose a de-escalation roadmap to Russia in the wake of growing global concerns about Moscow raising the stakes in Ukraine.

Following a multilateral meeting on the Ukraine crisis with US President Joe Biden and European Union and NATO members, Emmanuel Macron expressed “deep concern about the situation at Ukraine’s borders” and emphasized the need to work together for a rapid de-escalation, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Macron, who will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “remains determined to use all diplomatic resources to preserve Europe’s stability and to demonstrate his solidarity and readiness to support the European Union’s member states concerned for their security,” according to a statement.

On Wednesday, diplomatic advisers from France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine will meet in the Normandy format to discuss fears of a new invasion after Russia began amassing troops and military equipment on Ukraine’s border.

The goal of the meeting will be to persuade Moscow to fully implement the 2015 Minsk peace accords by ending its support for rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces in Donbas.

Since the war in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014, when Russian forces invaded the Donbas region and annexed the Crimean peninsula, Kyiv and Moscow have been at odds.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister, also stated that Europe was steadfast in its determination to act against Russia.

;;;;;;;;

“The EU has expressed its willingness to use sanctions as a deterrent against Russia in order to prevent any incursion or offensive, military or otherwise, against Ukraine,” he told reporters after a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.