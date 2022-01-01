France will lead the EU Council on a rotating basis.

France takes over the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

According to President Macron, pursuing the bloc’s sovereignty will be a key goal of France’s presidency.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Saturday, France assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union’s Council of Ministers.

The pursuit of Europe’s sovereignty and autonomy, as well as better migration control to ensure the bloc’s border security, will be among the key goals of France’s six-month presidency.

“We need to move from being a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a powerful Europe in the world, fully sovereign, free to make its own decisions, and master of its destiny,” President Emanuel Macron said at a press conference last month to present France’s EU program for the months of January to June.

According to Macron, one of France’s proposals will be the creation of an “emergency border support mechanism” to help EU states dealing with migration crises at their borders.

The Schengen area’s common external borders would also be rearranged, according to France.

While serving as the EU’s rotating presidency, France will hold presidential elections.

On April 10, the first round of the French presidential election will be held, followed by the second round on April 24.

*Ankara-based writer Zehra Nur Duz