France will no longer require outdoor masks and will require vaccination passes.

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday in a televised address that the requirement for wearing masks outdoors will be lifted and that vaccine passes will be required for access to public places.

If the Constitutional Council approves the vaccine exemption, it will take effect on Monday, according to Castex.

The bill, which was approved by parliament, is now being reviewed by the judicial council for final approval.

Anyone aged 16 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering restaurants, cafes, cinemas, sports facilities, museums, or taking long-distance public transportation once the law takes effect.

Negative PCR or antigen test results for the unvaccinated will no longer be accepted, as they were under the previous health pass measure.

If there are fewer hospital admissions linked to COVID-19, the vaccine pass measure will be lifted, he said.

From February, Castex assured the French that they will be able to breathe freely outside without the use of a mask.

because the pandemic's impact is less severe, citing a significant decrease in the number of patients admitted to intensive care units despite hospital overcrowding.

“This unprecedented wave is not yet over,” he said, “but the situation is beginning to improve.”

Castex observed that the current wave is in a “clear ebb,” despite the fact that daily positive case numbers remain high, with 425,183 infections reported Thursday.

In addition, starting in January, minors aged 12 to 17 can receive a booster shot.

From February, 24 and nightclubs will reopen.

