France will take legal action against the United Kingdom over fishing licenses.

France intends to sue the United Kingdom over fishing licenses.

Paris will request that the European Commission initiate a dispute resolution procedure.

PARIS, FRANCE

According to the government, France has threatened legal action against the United Kingdom in order to secure fishing licenses it believes it is entitled to in the country.

“We will request that the European Commission begin a legal process for the licenses to which we are entitled.”

According to BFMTV, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune stated, “This is the highest priority, the most important.”

In a tweet, he also stated that the government was using all available levers, including dialogue, financial support, and long-term investments, in addition to litigation.

Beaune made the statement following a meeting between the maritime ministry, fishing groups, and elected officials from coastal regions whose fishermen have been denied licenses, which was chaired by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee.

France received 23 new licenses last week after weeks of negotiations with the United Kingdom and the European Commission.

However, Paris insisted that 60 more licenses were due and that it would continue to fight for fishermen’s rights.

Macron stated that France would not accept a deal.

In a tweet, he stated, “We will not let go of the subject.”

He shared a video of a speech he gave in November opposing the post-Brexit trade agreement’s fishing clause.

Since Brexit, European Union fishermen have been required to obtain a new license from the UK by demonstrating that they have previously fished in those waters.

In the English Channel, France and the United Kingdom are at odds over fishing licenses, with Paris accusing the United Kingdom of denying French fishermen permits.

If the UK fails to meet France’s demands, France has threatened to impose sanctions, including tightening customs, restricting access to seaports, and cutting off power to Jersey.

As per the agreement, Downing Street has continued to issue the required licenses.