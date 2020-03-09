France’s AMF calls for remote voting at shareholder…

PARIS, March 6 – France’s AMF financial regulator on Friday recommended that shareholders vote remotely at companies’ general meetings to limit the risk of the coronavirus.

In a statement AMF advised companies to broadcast their general meetings live on their websites, adding that the physical presence of shareholders is not needed.

The markets watchdog says stakeholders can vote by mail, by proxy and via the internet, providing the latter option is put in place by the company. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by David Goodman )