France’s AXA lowers 2020 underlying earnings guidance…

PARIS, Feb 20 – French insurer AXA SA on Thursday lowered 2020 profit guidance for its corporate-focused XL unit as it stepped up measures to reduce exposure to risks stemming from natural disasters that become more frequent.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz , reported a 4% rise in 2019 underlying earnings, as higher results from property and casualty insurance helped offset weaker life and savings business.

AXA guided that underlying earnings at AXA XL unit, which is focused on offering property damage coverage to companies and insurance in specialist areas from ships to arts, would be 200 million euros ($215.90 million) lower than previously expected in 2020, at 1.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)