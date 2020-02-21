France’s Bouygues expects better profitability in…

PARIS, Feb 20 – French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday it expected an improvement in the operating margin of its construction activity this year, as well as strong free cash flow generation stemming from all its businesses.

The company, which spans activities from construction to media and telecoms, reported 2019 results slightly above consensus figures it had distributed to investors.

Sales were up 5% at constant exchange rates to 37.93 billion euros ($40.93 billion) while current operating profit was up 7.2% to 1.68 billion euros.

Profitability at TF1, France’s biggest private TV broadcaster, was once again stronger than at Bouygues’ real estate and infrastructure building units. They had operating margins of 10.9% and 3.1% respectively.

The company did not provide a profit margin figure for Bouygues Telecom but said the business had generated 301 million euros in free cash flow, just above a target of 300 million euros.

Bouygues, which plans a 2.6 euro per share-dividend, also said net debt had fallen by 1.4 billion euros at the end of 2019 on the back of dividends and the sale of a 13% stake in Alstom .

($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Edmund Blair)