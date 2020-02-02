France’s consumer confidence index rebounds in January: Insee

PARIS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — France’s consumer confidence index about the country’s economic and financial situation recorded an upward trend in January from a month earlier, remaining above its long-term average of 100 points, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said on Wednesday.

Over the period, the monthly sentiment indicator stood at 104, up two points from December data, it said.

Households’ appreciation for their past financial balance improved by three points at minus 16, while there is more optimism for the future. Opinion balance on expected saving capacity has increased by two points.

Meanwhile, consumers showed less anticipation for a better economic situation in the future. The corresponding index lost one point to minus 29. Their sentiment about standard of living over the past year was almost stable at minus 39, the monthly data showed.

In January, French households’ fears about unemployment were unchanged after rising by 6 points in December.