France’s COVID-19 death toll nears 18,000

PARIS, April 16 (Xinhua) — A month after a national confinement was imposed, the coronavirus epidemic remains “dynamic” in France, claiming 17,920 deaths, a health official said on Thursday.

In an update, Health General Director Jerome Salomon announced that coronavirus combined death toll rose by 753 on a daily basis. A total of 11,060 patients died in hospitals, a daily rise of 417 compared with 514 on Wednesday. Fatalities registered in nursing homes totaled 6,860, up by 336.

In the last 24 hours, 2,641 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, taking the tally to 108,847. Among them, 31,305 remained in hospitals, down by 474 — the second such fall since the start of the epidemic on March 1.

“It is a decrease. It is an important indicator that needs to be confirmed in the coming days,” Salomon said, warning that “there is still tension in certain regions.”

A decrease of 209 patients requiring life support were registered on Thursday, taking the total number of patients in ICUs down to 6,248. It is the 8th consecutive daily fall, providing some relief to strained hospitals.

However, admission to ICUs remain higher than the initial capacity of resuscitation in France — 5,000 beds, the health official said.

Salomon reiterated calls to strictly respect confinement measures and apply gesture barriers and social distancing to help contain the epidemic.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced that the lockdown, imposed on March 17, was prolonged by four weeks to May 11.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of Labor Muriel Penicaud said anti-coronavirus measures had forced more than 700,000 companies to put 9 million workers under the partial unemployment scheme. That is to say, “one employee in two in France is paid by the state.”

Under the scheme, employer pays its employees on temporary leave most of their salary. The state will then reimburse businesses in full for salaries up to 4.5 times the minimum wage. The mechanism to avoid dismissals might cost the French state coffer billions of euros. Enditem (1 euro = 1.084 U.S. dollars)