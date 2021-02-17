France’s COVID-19 new cases surge by 19,590, deaths up by 586

PARIS, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — France reported 19,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, sharply up from 4,376 confirmed a day before, and 18,870 a week ago, health authorities said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 virus had claimed 351 deaths in hospitals and 235 in nursing homes, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 82,812, according to figures posted on the government’s epidemic information website.

Admissions to hospitals fell by 283 to 26,239, while those in intensive care units decreased by 33 to 3,348.

Since Dec. 26 when France launched its vaccination campaign, some 2,347,088 people have received their first dose, with 52,880 were inoculated on Tuesday. Some 815,547 others have got the second shot, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 242 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 9. Enditem