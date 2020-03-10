France’s culture minister latest official to contract coronavirus

French Culture Minister Franck Riester has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with several other French officials, but he is currently “feeling well” and resting at his home.

Five French parliamentarians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and Riester is believed to have caught it from one of them. Riester had spent several days last week at the National Assembly. He last met President Emmanuel Macron five days ago.

A worker in the National Assembly cafeteria has also been diagnosed and it is believed this area could be where the infection started. Health Minister Olivier Veran said no officials have been shaking hands at cabinet meetings for “the past two weeks” as a preventive measure.

The death toll in France from the disease stands at 25, as of Monday.

