France’s daily coronavirus deaths plunge from 1,417 to 541 because care home figures not released

France reported 541 more deaths from the coronavirus in hospitals over the last 24 hours today, bringing its total official toll to 10,869.

Top health official Jerome Salomon said 7,148 people were in intensive care, an increase of 17 from a day earlier, the lowest increase recorded in recent weeks.

There was no daily data available today from nursing homes, he said, due to a technical fault. This implies the overall toll could be incomplete.

It comes as the Government is to further extend its lockdown, with President Macron to address the French public again next week.

The confinement order – imposed on March 17 – ‘will be extended’ beyond its current limit of April 15, adding that Macron will address the nation on Monday evening to present the new decisions on the fight against the virus.

Only essential trips have been allowed during one of the most draconian lockdowns among Western countries, provided a signed piece of paper is presented.

France has the fourth highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind Italy, Spain and the US, according to the latest figures.

The death toll from French hospitals was slightly lower than the comparable number from yesterday, which was recorded as 597.

Mr Salomon said the increase of the virus’ spread over recent days had been slowed because the lockdown was being largely observed.

‘The slowing seen over the last days is linked to your good respect of the confinement rules,’ he said at a press conference.

He expressed hope that France would see a flattening in its curve of cases in coming days but emphasised that this ‘plateau is at a very high level’.

Meanwhile the Government is working on a smartphone app that could warn users if they came into contact with a coronavirus carrier.

Officials are exploring ways to end the restriction on movement, including contact-tracing apps, in a move sure to exercise human rights groups.

‘In the fight against Covid-19, technology can help,’ junior tech minister Cedric O, told Le Monde. ‘Nothing will be decided without a broad debate.’

Users would install the app – project titled StopCovid – on their mobile phones. It would notify all the people who have been in close contact they have been near someone who has identified themselves as positive.

French law forbids smartphone tracking, in contrast with countries like China, Taiwan and South Korea, which use smartphone location readings to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive to a virus or to enforce quarantine orders.

The issue has sparked a debate even within President Macron’s majority in parliament, with several lawmakers from his party warning they would vote against any move to use geo-tracking technology.

France and Germany, the EU’s two biggest economies, are now bracing for a painful recession as the pandemic crisis slashes output to the lowest levels in decades.

National outport in export powerhouse Germany is expected to shrink by nearly 10 per cent in the second quarter as shutdowns paralyse the global economy.

France is already in a technical recession, the Bank of France said, after official data showed the economy shrank 0.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2019.

Current estimates suggest the economy contracted six per cent in 2020. According to the central bank, France’s first-quarter performance was its worst since 1945.

For every two weeks the country is locked down by the virus, the Bank of France said it expects the economy to shrink by 1.5 per cent.

French economic activity plunged a whopping 32 per cent in the last two weeks of March as the coronavirus crisis intensified, it added.

Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned that April was expected to be ‘at least as bad’ as late March. ‘Economic growth will be strongly negative in 2020’ before bouncing back in 2021, he told RTL radio.

The French Government has promised a vast rescue package to cushion the coronavirus blow for companies and employees, as have other European capitals.