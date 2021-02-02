France’s daily COVID-19 deaths hit one-week high at 455

PARIS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — France on Monday registered 455 new deaths caused by COVID-19, the country’s heaviest human loss since Jan. 25, while hospitalizations in intensive care were also on the rise, Health Ministry data showed.

The COVID-19 fatalities now stand at 76,512 in France, the seventh-highest toll in the world after the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain and Italy.

The total number of patients hospitalized for the disease stands at 27,914, representing a single-day rise of 301. A total of 3,228 resuscitation beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, after 70 serious cases were admitted to intensive care units in one day, up from Sunday’s 45.

The number of new cases dropped to 4,347 on Monday. But the figure usually dips on Mondays because of decreased activities at testing centers and delay in data collection during the weekend.

According to official data, France has confirmed over 3.2 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

About 1.49 million people in France have already received at least one dose of vaccine against coronavirus, among them 47,000 have received two doses by Sunday evening, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 29. Enditem