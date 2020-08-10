France’s Ferro stuns 4th seed Kontaveit to win Palermo Open title

ROME, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Fiona Ferro of France outlasted fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final on Sunday to win her second career WTA title.

The Palermo Open is the first tour-level WTA tournament in five months due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, beat Kontaveit by 6-2, 7-5.

“It means a lot especially after a five tough months of practice,” Ferro said. “I was already feeling so happy just to be back competing and be on the court but it’s even nicer to finish the week this way.”

Kontaveit has lost five of the six finals she has contested.

“I don’t feel like I did too much wrong, she was just too good today,” Kontaveit said. “I’m just really happy we’re back playing tennis and able to compete.

Ferro and Kontaveit wore gloves to handle their trophies.

Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.

New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Enditem