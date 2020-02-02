France’s left-wing elite are accused of cowardice for failing to support 16-year-old girl

France’s left-wing elite have been accused of cowardice for failing to support a 16-year-old girl who has faced death threats after she insulted Islam online.

The girl, known as Mila, said Islam ‘is a s*** religion’ and the Koran is ‘full of hate’ in an outburst online after she repeatedly rebuffed a Muslim’s advances.

She has been removed from her sixth-form college in Lyon, south-east France, by police ‘for her own safety’ and has faced a torrent of insults and threats to rape and kill her.

The teenager’s lawyer, Richard Malka, told The Times that her plight has been completely ignored by the left, which would usually leap to her defence.

‘It is the left that traditionally defends secularism in this country,’ he said. ‘It saddens me that it has not done so in this case.’

‘She has been stuck at home for two weeks without being able to go to school. She is only a teenager and the sky has fallen on her head.

‘No human rights association has protested or expressed solidarity with the girl whose life has suddenly been plunged into hiding.’

He also accused ministers of being fearful of upsetting France’s five million Muslim citizens, claiming their inaction amounted to a betrayal of values laid down by Voltaire, the 18th-century champion of free speech.

Mila told French publication Bellica how she feels ‘the whole of France wants me dead’ after no one stood up for her following the attacks, and as though she can ‘no longer set foot in my high school, and I can’t even change my high school’.

‘I am not racist, not at all,’ she continues. ‘You cannot be racist towards a religion. I said what I thought, you will not make me regret it. There are still people who will get excited, I clearly don’t give a damn, I say what I want, what I think.’

In the aggravating video, uploaded to her Instagram profile adorned with LGBT flags, Mila also says she hates all forms of religion. She uses the profile to publish videos of herself singing.

Her angry video also came after she was told she had ‘insulted our God Allah, the one and only’ and that it was hoped she would ‘burn in hell’.

The Director of the French Council of Muslims, Abdallah Zekri, alleged Mila had ‘reaped what she had sown’ earlier this week, but was forced into an embarrassing retraction following public outcry.

The French justice minister, Nicole Belloubet, has also been criticised after she failed to come to the teenager’s defence, and instead accused her of breaching a legal concept that does not exist, ‘freedom of conscience’.

When she was told that none exists in French Law, Ms Belloubet apologised for her words and professed they had been a ‘mistake’.

The prosecutor’s office in Vienne, near Lyon, is understood to be investigating the comments on Mila’s profile in an attempt to identify the perpetrators.