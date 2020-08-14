Frances O’Grady: UK faces mass unemployment ‘on a scale not seen since the 1980s’

This week’s jobs figures are a reminder of what’s at stake for Britain.

Without urgent action from ministers, we face the very real prospect of mass unemployment on a scale not seen since the 1980s.

We must stop that from happening.

The job retention scheme – called for by unions – has shown what active government can do during a crisis. It has rescued companies and saved millions from the dole queue.

My message to Rishi Sunak is simple – don’t throw it all away.

The scheme, which comes to an end on October 31, should be extended for companies that have a viable future but need longer to get back on their feet.

The government cannot afford to stand by as business after business lays off staff.

The devastating job losses at employers such as Airbus, British Airways, WH Smith and Pizza Express should be a wake-up call to ministers – they need to step in again.

So many jobs are on the line. And we are not just talking about numbers here.

We are talking about real people with families and bills and rent to pay.

That’s why we are calling on ministers to do everything possible to save

jobs and stop the divide between the haves and have-nots getting worse.

Mass unemployment is not inevitable. If the government makes the right choices and acts fast to keep people in work, our economy can recover quicker from this pandemic.

Here are three things we want the Chancellor to do:

Number one – protect jobs by extending the furlough scheme for struggling businesses that need help now to get through the weeks and months ahead.

This is crucial in industries such as retail, aviation and manufacturing. If good firms go to the wall, and thousands of people lose their livelihoods, it will cost the country dear.

Number two – invest in our overstretched public services and give our dedicated NHS and care staff, and all key workers, the pay rise they deserve.

It’s not right that so many who have got us through this pandemic, including care workers, couriers and delivery drivers, are on low pay and insecure contracts. The very least they deserve is a fair deal at work.

Number three – don’t dither. Jumpstart the economy now by investing in green homes and transport to boost jobs across the economy.

Let’s get shovels in the ground and work our way out of recession.

Working people must not pay the price for this crisis the way they have in previous recessions.

And we can have no going back to business as usual.

We need to protect jobs and build back better.