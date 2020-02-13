France’s unemployment rate at 11-year low: Insee

PARIS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A total of 2.4 million French people were registered as out of work in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent, a record low since the end of 2008, official data showed on Thursday.

In its quarterly report, the National Institute of Statistics (Insee) said the number of unemployed people in France, with overseas departments included except Mayotte, was down 85,000 — or 0.4 percentage point — quarter-on-quarter.

The unemployment rate of the population aged between 25 and 49 decreased by 0.5 percentage point quarter-on-quarter, and that of people aged 50 and above also fell by 0.5 percentage point.

Unemployment rate rose by 0.7 percentage point among people younger than 25.