Frank Lampard avoids being charged with driving a Mercedes ‘while on the phone’ after hiring ‘Mr Loophole’ lawyer.

Frank Lampard, the ex-England captain, has had his charges against him dropped after allegedly driving while on the phone and drinking coffee.

A cyclist captured Chelsea legend Lampard behind the wheel of his Mercedes 4×4 in Kensington, West London.

In April of last year, Mike van Erp, 49, saw the midfielder, 43, steering the car with his wrist while holding his phone.

Lampard was offered a fixed penalty fine but did not pay it, according to the footage he sent to the Metropolitan Police.

The former Chelsea manager was later charged with “driving a motor vehicle on a road while using a handheld mobile phonedevice.”

Lampard, on the other hand, denied the charge and hired Nick Freeman, a lawyer known as ‘Mr Loophole,’ to represent him in court.

The case was shelved by the CPS just days before it was set to go to trial due to “insufficient evidence,” according to the CPS.

Mike was enraged when he was told he wouldn’t be needed as a witness any longer.

“I believe he got away with it,” he said.

Lampard’s case was supposed to be heard this morning at City of London Magistrates’ Court, but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges on Friday.

Mike, who describes himself as a cycling activist and has 64,700 subscribers on YouTube, uses helmet-mounted GoPro footage to catch motorists breaking traffic laws.

Guy Ritchie, who was banned from driving for six months in summer 2020, was his most high-profile snafu.

In his gold Rolls-Royce, he also caught former boxer Chris Eubank speeding through a red light in Hyde Park.

After admitting to disobeying a traffic sign’s instruction, the champion fighter received three penalty points and was fined £280.

Mike claims to have ticketed more than 350 drivers breaking the law in the last year alone, resulting in 574 points and £35,400 in fines.

Mr. Freeman earned his moniker as a successful lawyer who specialized in identifying technical flaws in driving charges for high-profile clients.

He got David Beckham off a speeding ticket in 2018 after pointing out that legal papers were served too late.

In 2006, he fought for Jeremy Clarkson, who had his speeding case dismissed after it was revealed that there was no proof the former Top Gear host was speeding in a 50mph zone in a loaned Alfa Romeo.

“We concluded in accordance with our legal test there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction after examining a file of evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police Service,” a CPS spokesman said.