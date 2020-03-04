Frank Lampard hails ‘incredible’ Billy Gilmour after FA Cup win against Liverpool

Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed Billy Gilmour’s performance in the 2-0 FA Cup win against Liverpool as “incredible”.

The teenager who was handed a rare start by the Blues manager, bossed the midfield from start to finish at Stamford Bridge.

Against the likes of Fabinho and Adam Lallana the 18-year-old showed once again why Barcelona and Manchester City were previously interested in his services.

BBC Sport pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker waxed lyrical about the youngster during and after the game and Lampard joined them in the praise.

“What an incredible performance from a young player against the best team in the land,” said Lampard.

“People might look at him and see he’s quite slight (but) he’s huge in personality.

“He’s a throwback to the days of midfielders as I grew up, when people said ‘can you put your foot in?’, Yes, ‘can you make angles always to get the ball?’, Yes, ‘can you play the right pass and pick the simple one at the right time?’, Yes, and he’s got all that’

Later in his post-match press conference, Lampard continued his praise for the diminutive midfielder.

“I have absolute trust in him. If he is small in stature, he is huge in personality and talent,” said Lampard.

Gilmour has only made five appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season but he looks like a real prospect.

The teenager joined Chelsea from Rangers on his 16th birthday in 2017 after long negotiations between the two clubs.

The Blues spotted his talent almost 18 months earlier but had to agree a compensation package with the Scottish giants, who were furious at losing the midfielder.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored the goals for Chelsea on Tuesday night, but Gilmour was the glue that held together a fine performance from a less than full strength home side.

Lampard’s men are now in the hat for tonight’s quarter-final draw.