Frank Lampard issues Chelsea transfer demand to Stamford Bridge bosses

Frank Lampard dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea’s trip to Leicester on Saturday and the Blues manager is now planning to axe him this summer

Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea chiefs to replace struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when the summer transfer window comes around.

Arrizabalaga, 25, has seen his form deteriorate at Stamford Bridge this season, conceding 32 goals already in the Premier League.

The Spaniard was dropped by Lampard in Saturday’s 2-2 draw away at Leicester, with veteran Willy Caballero instead getting the nod in between the sticks.

And according to Spanish outlet Cope , the Blues boss is planning to axe Arrizabalaga when the transfer window reopens.

It is believed Lampard has asked club officials to replace the shot-stopper this summer, just 18 months after they spent a club-record £72m on him.

Arrizabalaga will be desperate to work his way back into Lampard’s plans ahead of Euro 2020, amid his fierce battle with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for Spain’s starting spot.

Caballero didn’t exactly cover himself in glory after replacing him at Leicester, failing to keep out Harvey Barnes’ deflected equaliser before racing off his line and retreating in the lead-up to Ben Chilwell’s strike.

When asked if the 38-year-old would keep his place, Lampard said: ‘I’m not going to talk about that now.

“But I thought his overall performance was pretty good. He made some good saves, was comfortable with his feet.

“I was right behind the Harvey Barnes goal, it was typical. The deflection and instantly it was in so there wasn’t much he could do with either goal.”

Antonio Rudiger fired Chelsea in front at the King Power, heading the ball home one minute into the second half.

The Germany international popped up with a second after Leicester had edged themselves in front, powering home another header in the 71st minute to seal a point for Lampard’s men.

“We were the better team in the first half, in terms of how we moved the ball, and we created some gilt-edged chances,” the Blues manager said.

“In the second half we weren’t so fluid, and they created some good chances themselves.

“Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen were really good. Toni was aggressive, the second goal is a really great header, so I’m really pleased with him.”