Frank Lampard requests Chelsea beat Man Utd and Arsenal to £45m Hakim Ziyech transfer

Chelsea are keen on signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer but Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are also hunting the attacking midfielder

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pushing for a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Blues failed to add to their squad during the January transfer window, much to Lampard’s frustration.

A real push to finish in the top four is now on, with a host of clubs on Chelsea’s tail in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lampard is already planning ahead to next season, though, and has identified where his side needs strengthening.

Having played against Ajax home and away in Group H of the Champions League earlier this term, the Blues boss has watched Ziyech closely.

Lampard wanted to sign the 26-year-old attacking midfielder in January but Marina Granovskaia was unable to seal the deal.

According to The Sun , the Chelsea manager is ready to relaunch his bid to land Ziyech in a £45m move.

The Morocco international would certainly add creativity and goals to the team.

He has built a strong reputation in Holland with Ajax, having shone in domestic and European football over the past 18 months in particular.

Manchester United and Arsenal, though, are also keen on Ziyech.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for further attacking threat, and even after adding Bruno Fernandes to his armoury in January, United will invest again this summer.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester’s James Maddison are high on United’s list, but Ziyech is another option they are tracking.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need extra quality under Mikel Arteta moving forward.

However, the 10th-placed Gunners may not be able to offer European football to any potential targets come the summer.

Lampard’s Chelsea, who sit fourth and two points clear of Sheffield United in the Premier League table, return to action against United at Stamford Bridge on Monday (8pm).