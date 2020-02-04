Frank Lampard scares the life out of Brendan Rodgers after Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea picked up a 2-2 draw away at Leicester on Saturday and Frank Lampard gave opposite number Brendan Rodgers a slight scare afterwards

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard departed Leicester on Saturday afternoon with a point in the bag – but only after catching Brendan Rodgers off guard in his post-match press conference.

The Blues salvaged a 2-2 draw at the King Power thanks to a rare brace from Antonio Rudiger, who headed them in front a minute after the half-time break.

Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell subsequently swung the game in the Foxes’ favour, but Rudiger produced another powerful header with 20 minutes remaining to cap a four-goal share of the spoils.

After completing his own post-match media duties, Lampard was all set to get back on the bus with his side and head back to London.

Yet he did not want to leave without saying goodbye to Rodgers first, meaning he was forced to give the ex-Chelsea coach a slight scare by gatecrashing his press conference to do so.

As Rodgers speaks with reporters about the draw, Lampard interrupts and says: “Sorry Bren, excuse me.

“Bren, I’ve gotta go ‘cos we’re shooting off and I didn’t want to be rude.”

He then tells an amused set of reporters: “I didn’t want to be rude!”

Lampard then turns back to Rodgers and says: “Good to see you, all the best. Say hello to all the [team].”

And as his opposite number leaves the room, Rodgers shouts: “Have a nice break!”

Chelsea do not play again until February 17 as part of the Premier League’s new winter break, with Manchester United visiting Stamford Bridge in their next outing.

Leicester are also not in action until their trip to Wolves on February 14.

Lampard felt his team were the better side in the first 45 minutes on Saturday, but admitted he was happy to pickup a point in the end.

“I think [it was]a fair point on play,” he said at his own press conference.

“First half I thought we were the better team, we had some good chances.

“I know they had some, we gifted a few to be fair, but I thought our work off the ball and some of our stuff on the ball was good to come and play with that personality.

“But second half of course they have a chance late in the game as well.

“I think it evened itself out and I am pleased with the point.”

Chelsea saw their lead over Tottenham in fourth cut to just four points over the weekend following the latter’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The two sides are set to go head-to-head in what will prove a crucial evening in the race for top four on February 22.