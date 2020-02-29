Frank Warren has Anthony Joshua concerns before setting up Tyson Fury boxing showdown

FRANK WARREN COLUMN: Starsport’s boxing chief heaps praise on Tyson Fury after his win over Deontay Wilder and outlines plans for a fight with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury is king of the heavyweight division again and this time he is ready to hold on to the throne for years.

The Gypsy King is back as ruler of the sport’s glamour division again following his destruction of Deontay Wilder last weekend.

And unlike last time when he was top of the heavyweight pile after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, there won’t be another huge fall.

Fury has always been the best heavyweight in the world in my eyes since he beat Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

But he rid any doubt about it by brutally tearing apart Wilder to become WBC champion.

When he beat Klitschko he lost the buzz for boxing as he battled booze, addiction and mental health issues.

But this time he is primed to stay at the top.

This time he is in good shape both mentally and physically while he doesn’t have to worry about finances with his family’s future secure.

But he also still has the drive to succeed more in the sport he reigns supreme in.

The last time he never got up for a rematch with Klitschko.

But there will be no problem focusing on a rematch with Wilder that’s for sure.

Because there is a clear path for him now set out once he gets the third fight with the American out of the way this summer.

And that will be towards WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua for an undisputed clash.

We want that this year once we get Wilder out of the way and if – and that’s a big if for me – Joshua beats Kubrat Pulev in June.

This week Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has been doing plenty of big talk but let’s see if he backs up his word.

This won’t be a Matchroom show this will be a joint promotion featuring all parties when we do get round to doing a deal.

All that really matters is getting the fight on so the British public get to see it – they don’t care about promoters arguing and positioning themselves.

It would be a tragedy for our sport and boxing fans in this country if we don’t get the fight on.

But I promise we will be doing everything possible to make it happen before the end of 2020.

*Frank Warren was speaking to Chris McKenna