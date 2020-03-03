Frankfurt airport traffic resumes after drone sighting grounds flights

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Air traffic at the Frankfurt Airport has resumed after a drone sighting temporarily grounded flights to and from Germany’s largest hub, the police and air traffic control authority said on Monday.

German air traffic control authority, DFS, said earlier on Twitter that they refrained from issuing take-off and landing permits until further notice after a drone was sighted at the Frankfurt Airport.

Take-offs and landings had resumed since 1:00 p.m. local time and the police investigation is still underway, said the federal police of the Frankfurt Airport in a tweet.

There are several independent sightings of the drone, the police also said.