Frankfurt cruise 5-0 past Augsburg in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A brace from Timothy Chandler and Filip Kostic secured Eintracht Frankfurt a hammering 5-0 victory over Augsburg at the curtain raiser of the 21st round in Bundesliga on Friday.

Augsburg started well into the clash but Chandler’s brace took the wind out of the visitor’s sails and wrapped up all three points on home soil.

The “Fuggerstadter” caught a bright start on the road as Ruben Vargas had the first golden chance of the game with nine minutes played. The midfielder was unable to break the deadlock though with just Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to beat.

Frankfurt needed some time to gain a foothold into the game while Augsburg created another opportunity in the 26th minute when Philipp Max’ free kick missed the target just wide.

The “Eagles” sparked to life at the half-hour mark as Chandler’s dangerous header forced Augsburg custodian Tomas Koubek into action. Koubek was hapless five minutes later as Dominik Kohr’s through ball allowed Chandler to slot home the opener from the edge of the box into the near post corner.

Augsburg tried to respond before the break but Trapp defused Florian Niederlechner’s effort from tight angle.

Frankfurt ensured a perfect start into the second half after Chandler nodded home a corner at the first post to double the lead in the 48th minute.

The hosts increased the pressure and pressed Augsburg into the defence still Koubek denied Andre Silva. The Portugal international remained in the thick of things and made the most of his second chance after heading past Koubek in the 56th minute.

Things went from bad to worse in the closing period as Augsburg were unable to hold the pace whereas Frankfurt added another two goals to their lead through relentless Kostic.

With the result, Frankfurt moved to the 9th position for the moment meanwhile Augsburg slipped to the 11th place in the Bundesliga standings.

The following encounters are scheduled for Saturday: Wolfsburg host relegation threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf, Werder Bremen see newly promoted Union Berlin, Hertha Berlin face Mainz, Freiburg meet Hoffenheim, Schalke clash with last-placed Paderborn and Bayer Leverkusen take on third-placed Borussia Dortmund.