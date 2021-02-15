Frankfurt jump to third after beating Cologne 2-0 in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Eagles extended their unbeaten league run to ten games after second-half goals from Andre Silva and Evan Ndicka wrapped up all three points against Cologne in the 21st round in Bundesliga on Sunday.

Frankfurt assumed control from the kick-off as Erik Durm tested Cologne custodian Timo Horn in the early stages before unmarked Daichi Kamada headed wide from a promising position in the 23rd minute.

Cologne showed vital signs in the 32nd minute when Elvis Rexhbecaj forced Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp into action for the first time.

The hosts continued unfazed as Ndicka missed the target following a corner while Silva nodded a dangerous header over the woodwork before half time.

After the restart, the Eagles started where they left off as Silva came close six minutes into the second half. Moments later, he thought he had opened the scoring, but his goal was disallowed.

However, Silva remained in the thick of things as he eventually broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when he chipped a loose rebound over onrushing Horn to make it 1-0 from inside the box. It was Silva’s ninth goal in the past seven games and his 18th of the season.

Cologne tried to respond but Frankfurt showed no mercy and put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute after Ndicka doubled the lead after flicking on a corner into the roof of the net

“It is a deserved victory, and we were clearly the better team today. What I am particularly happy about is that we didn’t concede a goal. However, all that glitters is not gold. It took us too long to gain a foothold into the game,” Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter said.

With the win, Frankfurt captured third place in the standings meanwhile 14th placed Cologne remain in touching distance to the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg lost its third-place and slipped to the fourth spot after sharing the spoils with seventh-placed Borussia Monchengladbach following 90 goalless minutes.

On Monday, front runners Bayern Munich clash with relegation-threatened newcomers Arminia Bielefeld to conclude the 21st round. Enditem