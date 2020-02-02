Frankfurt not to host next IAA motor show in 2021

FRANKFURT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Frankfurt will not host the next International Motor Show (IAA) in 2021 as the city is no longer on the shortlist for the final host city, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said Wednesday in a statement.

Seven German cities competed for the new host city after the contract between the Frankfurt trade fair location and VDA, the motor show’s organizer, expired at the end of 2019.

The VDA said in the statement that it decided Wednesday that the finalist should be chosen among Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. In addition to Frankfurt, Cologne, Hanover and Stuttgart are also out of the race, it said.

The final decision on the location for IAA 2021 will be made in the next few weeks, it said.

The VDA said that the decision to not include Frankfurt “was not an easy one”. “The metropolis was the city of the IAA for almost 70 years; internationally, this became clear from the frequently used term ‘Frankfurt Motor Show’. The VDA thanks the city of Frankfurt and Messe Frankfurt for this long, very good and trusting partnership.”

After the IAA 2019 in September, the VDA said the biennial motor show will develop a new concept in 2021 and may go beyond the format of a traditional trade show.

“Today we are limiting ourselves to the trade show grounds, but tomorrow we want to take new mobility to the citizens on a wider scale,” it said in a previous statement.