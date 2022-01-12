Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen, hosts of First Dates, pay a visit to Eusebi’s Deli in Glasgow.

Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen stop by Eusebi’s Deli in Glasgow for a date.

Following their filming at BBC Scotland, the TV stars praised the popular west end eatery for its “delicious food and amazing hospitality.”

Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen, hosts of First Dates, dined at a popular Italian restaurant in Glasgow’s west end.

After filming a BBC Scotland project in the city with Paddy McGuinness, the two headed to Eusebi’s Deli in the west end this evening – and it appears the much-loved restaurant has won their seal of approval.

The restaurant shared a video on Instagram with the TV stars and staff, as well as photos of their meals.

“The most amazing Italian food,” says Denise Van Outen about her main course.

“What delicious food and AMAZING hospitality,” Fred said in response to the post.

They’re far from the first celebrities to praise Eusebi.

During her most recent visit to Glasgow in November, Nigella Lawson gave the restaurant a shout-out for “essential snackage” with a photo of some tasty-looking salads and lemon meringues.

Have you visited Eusebi’s? If not, check out their Instagram page to see what all the fuss is about.